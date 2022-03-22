THE MYTH OF ELECTRIC VEHICLES THAT THE LEFT KEEPS TRYING TO HIDE

The Left views ​the electric cars and/or vehicles like the savior of the planet. It is ridiculous. According to the Left driving electric vehicles saves the environment and does not emit carbon emissions. But, it does. Where do the Left and Liberals think the energy that powers the batteries come from?

Green energy is overthought and oversold by most Democrats, and by Liberals and the Far-Left. Green energy is a back door to communism from greenies who talk more about controlling the means of production more than saving Mother Earth.



Clean energy is a political swindle project aimed at giving fat cat donors tax breaks. Solyndra forever ruined this industry. In case you have forgotten, or maybe even too young to remember, Solyndra is the once much-hyped solar panel startup that raised over a billion dollars from private investors and lost $500 million of taxpayer funds, in the form of a loan backed by the U.S. Department of Energy (DOE), when the company later went bankrupt.



The loan program was created under the Energy Policy Act of 2005, but Obama’s stimulus plan first funded it. Loan guarantees basically says the government will pay back the loans to a company if borrowers can’t. In many cases, like Solyndra’s case, the government also provided the loans as well, via the Federal Financing Bank.



Electric cars will be more efficient than internal combustion engine (ICE), diesel or gas-powered, but are going to be much more expensive to purchase, therefore, deleting much of the efficiency factor of saving. But regardless, it’s all a long miserable exercise in subsidizing sub-par products.



What many people don’t realize and or not being told, if fossil fuel provides power for your electric vehicle. Coal and natural gas are what powers your electric vehicle. Do Liberals even know that? The very people who mock states like West Virginia don’t seem to know that these areas allow them to drive their precious, overpriced electric vehicles.



According to The Federalist; To advance their climate agenda and deflect backlash about rising gas prices, Democrats are telling Americans that driving electric cars is for the greater good of the environment, fully knowing the charging stations for these cars are not fossil fuel free.



In reality, one of Tesla’s Supercharger stations was reported to get 13% of their energy from natural gas and 27% from coal. Power Plants burn coal to generate electricity to power electric cars and emit a higher fossil fuel footprint that the left would care to admit.



While these vehicles may be falsely advertised, many who invest in these overpriced cars are able to avoid paying the currently outrageous gas prices. Still, Americans’ growing reliance on electric vehicles and the batteries they require will increase our dependence on countries such as China for materials.



“Chinese companies, particularly CATL, have secured vast supplies of the raw materials that go inside the batteries,” The New York Times reported in December. “That dominance has stirred fears in Washington that Detroit could someday be rendered obsolete, and that Beijing could control American driving in the 21st century the way that oil-producing nations sometime could in the 20th.”



By increasing our use of electric cars, the United States will require more lithium batteries and will further rely on China to sustain our supply.



Well, isn’t that consoling. Liberals seem to have the yellow fever when it comes to China, or at least they’re a bit kinky when it comes to their wanting to be dominated by this country. Gas prices began to soar when Joe Biden took a hatchet (actually an ink pen) to the Keystone Pipeline and our own oil and gas industry, and that’s just a fact.



With the Ukraine war raging, sanctions being slapped on Russia for their invasion, the line the Biden administrations is selling right now is “if you are worried about $8 per gallon gas, you should buy a $50,000+ electric car. It’s almost too good to be true. You cannot make it up.



The Democrats’ plan to ease gas price pain for a large swath of Americans is to force them to buy vehicles they can’t afford. A part of that is due to Liberals being idiots. The other part is that it shows how the Democratic Party doesn’t know working people anymore. It’s all urban-based, rich, over-educated, and very woke people making these snide remarks. The professional Left is the Democratic Party, and these people view those who drive pick-up trucks as neo-Nazis.



The dirty little secret is that a lot of fossil fuels are used to power the liberal delusions behind their electric car fetish. The Federalist did a great job of sifting through the nonsense.



We appreciate our friends at the Republican Daily and The Federalist for content in this article.

