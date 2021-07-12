THE MOST POWERFUL PRO-MILITARY, PRO-AMERICA AD EVER AIRED

Could this be the most pro military, pro America ad in our nations history? It might possibly be, it’s amazing folks.

Our good friend Benny Johnson sets this ad up, which believe it or not was created by the NFL, the National Football League. Now before you say “to hell with them,” give this a chance. Even a broken clock as Benny says is right twice per day.

Watch the ad for our military and America, not for the NFL. But give credit where credit is do.

This is amazing!

WATCH:

What are your thoughts America? I’ll be showing this to my family quite often!

5 3 votes Article Rating

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Print



Like this: Like Loading...