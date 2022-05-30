The Monkeypox Plandemic and the Future for Oklahoma

Is the world in danger of another “plandemic”? Monkeypox has recently been surging around the world stage and people are. back to their old ways of fear and trembling. It seems like this is another plandemic, if anything to control the American people and push America towards a globalist government. If there are two things that we should not do this time around, it is to not fear and to not comply like last time. We know how the government will work and we need to fight.

In this episode of A StoneWall’s Perspective Podcast, Alex interviews a naturopathic doctor, author, and Oklahoma gubernatorial candidate, Dr. Mark Sherwood. Dr. Sherwood and Alex briefly address and discuss all the newfound hysteria over monkeypox and how the American people should respond this time around and heavily discuss his run for Governor. Although Governor Stitt was endorsed by President Trump, Governor Stitt is NOT the right man to lead Oklahoma. Dr. Mark Sherwood is a statesman who got tired of what he was seeing from the current Biden administration and the lack of effort and response from Kevin Stitt. Dr. Sherwood is unapologetic about his stances on election fraud, abortion, the Gospel, the second amendment, and many other important issues that the United States faces to this day.

As Governor, Sherwood will never lock down the state of Oklahoma due to the constitutionality of locking down. As someone who values the Constitution very much, Dr. Sherwood has been posting videos on his website sherwood2022.com in which he explains the Constitution in detail. Every elected politician should know and understand the Constitution, however, most do not or they do not care. Dr. Mark Sherwood does!

Dr. Sherwood has been endorsed by many prominent names and faces, such as Pastor Dave Scarlett, Pastor Greg Locke, General Flynn, Clay Clark, Doug Billings, David and Stacy Whited, and many more. You can find more information about Dr. Sherwood’s campaign on his website sherwood2022.com and you can learn more about health at sherwood.tv

I hope you enjoy this episode!

