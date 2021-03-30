The Media’s Lies About Sturgis Motorcycle Rally Being a Covid-19 Super Spreader Event Exposed

Sturgis is one of the largest motorcycle rallies in the world, and has been held in Sturgis, South Dakota for decades. I remember even watching the Road Wild WCW PPV from Sturgis on August 10th, 1996 when Hulk Hogan faced off against The Giant (The Big Show) for the WCW World Heavyweight Championship. Sturgis is an iconic event for the ages every year.

As you know, the mainstream media, liberals, and radical left tried to say the Sturgis was a super spreader event and would spread the coronavirus like wildfire. But that’s a complete falsehood and lie.

The lying media tried to claim that Sturgis lead to 266,000 COVID-19 cases, or nearly one in five of every case reported in America at the time.

The number of cases of course came from a study by San Diego State University Professors which was published last September. Just a month following the Sturgis Rally.

However, Sturgis City Manager, Daniel Ainslie, said the study and other models that predicted their hospitals would be overwhelmed were wrong.

“I think at the peak during the rally, and even after the rally, about five percent of the [hospital] beds were used for COVID,” Ainslie told Sharyl Attkisson on her show, Full Measure After Hours.

The media even went so far to spread this lie that they claimed that one out of five fatalities were due to Sturgis.

However Ainslie says none of those were scientifically traced.

“The hard data showed that there were about 260 cases that came from here,” Ainslie said. “Now, the reality was there were probably some additional cases beyond those 260 that were immediately traced here, but to try to state that there were a quarter million, that’s just ridiculous, and it was fanciful, and it was just pushing their narrative.”

A John Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health researched and analyzed the San Diego State University Study. What they found isn’t good for them.

“Results from this study should be interpreted cautiously,” analysts write, adding that “the associated data analyses used to obtain nationwide estimates were relatively weak.”

According to Sturgis Motorcycle Rally, 460,000 bikers attended in 2020. Ainslie said that the media footage from previous years were used to make it seem busier than it actually was.

Ainslie said that “was really disappointing, because we have several live feed cameras, and we gave every media outlet permission so that they could use that, so that they could show current images. Because the vast majority of the time on our streets, there would be 40 or 50 people on a block.”

The media even used a different picture, he said.

“But instead, they were showing images from previous rallies, and a lot of times it was from the 75th rally, which was massive, and it would show our streets lined with thousands and thousands of people,” Ainslie said. “I mean it was images that were over five years old. And people acted differently in 2015 than what they did in 2020. “Once a bar or restaurant started to even feel full, people weren’t going in,” Ainslie added. “People spent most of the time outdoors, and they were out riding the hundreds and thousands of miles of amazing highways that we have, winding through canyons and the mountains.”

People were counted as having COVID-19 from the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally when they had not even stopped in the town, Ainslie said.

“We had one individual that stated that they were just driving to Washington state, and they were driving along I-90, which of course runs through our community. And so, then they were counted as one of the Sturgis recipients, even though they didn’t even stop in Sturgis, they just stopped a couple of hundred miles to the East and a couple of hundred miles to the West,” Ainslie said. “But according to their state health official, apparently they were a Sturgis victim of the coronavirus.”

“For about two and a half months, we held a wide variety of town hall discussions,” Ainslie said. “We also held telephone conferences with state health officials, with our local health officials here, everything else.”

“Our surveys during the rally showed that over 70 percent of the people were going to come here, whether or not we officially hosted the rally. So, for a city of 7,000 people to host hundreds of thousands of people, there have to be preparations.”

