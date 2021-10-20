The Matrix (Ending Scene) 2021 Halloween Light Show with “Wake Up” by Rage Against the Machine

As we get closer to Halloween here at The DC Patriot, we’ll be sharing some fun, family oriented things that you can share with everyone.
This is one of the coolest Halloween home light displays we’ve ever seen, done to the ending scene of the movie ‘The Matrix.’
Check it out below!
WATCH:
Great
I’m earning 85 dollars/h to complete some work on a home computer…I not at all believed that it can be possible but my close friend earning $25k only within four weeks simply doing this top task as well as she has satisfied me to join…Check further details by reaching this site…
I’m earning 85 dollars/h to complete some work on a home computer…I not at all believed that it can be possible but my close friend earning $25k only within four weeks simply doing this top task as well as she has satisfied me to join…Check further details by reaching this site… …https://bit.ly/Oldprofit