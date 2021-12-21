The Mark of the Beast?

The interesting thing about humans is they are prone to make the same mistakes as those who preceded them.

Even though history is replete with examples, of the ramifications of citizens giving up liberty, personal autonomy rights, and free speech, as new technology is released, people today are increasingly doing the same thing as those who suffered for their decisions in the past.

A recent example is people in Sweden are allowing a microchip technology, in the form of a large grain of rice, to be implanted under their skin as a means of storing one’s COVID-19 vaccine passport, according to a video from the South China Post that went viral Friday.

The company’s “chief disruptor” Hannes Sjoblad demonstrated how their product has been adapted as a Covid passport, implanted under the skin in the arm or hand.

Sjoblad said the company developed the tech for other purposes, but quickly realized it had the potential for use as a kind of Covid passport, storing data about vaccine status that can then be read by any device using the near-field communication (NFC) protocol.

Implants are a very versatile technology that can be used for many different things,” he said, adding, “Right now it’s very convenient to have Covid passports always accessible on your implant.

In August 2017, Three Square Market, a Wisconsin-based technology company, became the first company in the U.S. to offer its employees similar free microchip implants . The implant gives employees access to locked rooms and the ability to pay for food and drinks in the break room.

“Eventually, this technology will become standardized allowing you to use this as your passport, public transit, all purchasing opportunities, etc.,” said Todd Westby, a 32M CEO at the time.

For Christians, even though there is a debate if an actual physical mark/chip will be used by the anti-Christ, the mention of a chip being placed in their body still sets off alarms as they recall what they read in their Bible, in Revelation 13:15-17:

The second beast was given power to give breath to the image of the first beast, so that the image could speak and cause all who refused to worship the image to be killed.

It also forced all people, great and small, rich and poor, free and slave, to receive a mark on their right hands or on their foreheads, so that they could not buy or sell unless they had the mark, which is the name of the beast or the number of its name.

This calls for wisdom. Let the person who has insight calculate the number of the beast, for it is the number of a man. That number is 666.

The question is would you allow a tracking device to be placed under your skin, which could be accessed by the government or other nefarious individuals to access your information and/or find you anytime, anywhere?

If you answered yes, then you have a lot more trust in technology and those behind it, than I ever will.

I can assure you that I will NEVER GET THIS!!

