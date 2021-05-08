The Latest Seth Rich File Dump from FBI to Attorneys Released (File Download Inside)

The FBI has released the latest dump in Seth Rich files that they supposedly never had or claimed to have never had after a federal judge earlier this year ordered them to do so to Attorney Ty Clevenger. Clevenger is a bulldog attorney who refuses to stop fighting for the truth in multiple investigations. You can find his information on his site at LawFlog.com

The documents are heavily redacted as suspected, but give an intriguing insight into the FBI’s thought process into an investigation.

The alarming thing from this latest dump is how the FBI relies on the media for its leads and investigations, its’ actually quite frightening.

As usual we’ve attached the entire PDF for you to download and dig through, giving full transparency to our viewers and followers.

