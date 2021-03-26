The Insane Story Surrounding Hunter Biden’s Lost Handgun and the Secret Service

It’s amazing how much has been covered up regarding Joe Biden’s son Hunter Biden over the last decade, but more and more keeps revealing itself.

So apparently in 2018, Hunter Biden had a nice little show down with the police over his missing handgun. Did he commit a felony, that’s still to be determined as well. According to the Secret Service, they confronted the gun owner who sold Hunter Biden a .38 caliber handgun after a crazy scenario involving the police Politico reports.

Hunter was being watched by the Secret Service in 2018, even though he wasn’t supposed to nor entitled to such protection. Back in 2018, Hunter was dating his brother’s widow Hallie. Yes, it’s creepy we know. She supposedly according to the story found the handgun and threw it in a dumpster near a local super market in Wilmington, Delaware, and her reasoning is that she thought he may use it to try to kill himself.

Hunter, irate with her made her to try to get it back. When she tired to get it back (now picture her dumpster diving for a gun, I already have and it’s hilarious) it was already gone. She then was intelligent enough to call the Store Manager and ask him if he/she could help her find the gun she threw away. You can’t even make this up anymore.

Next thing you know, the local police, the FBI, and several others arrive on the scene. All to try to find Hunter Biden’s lost gun.

An officer then asked Hunter if he used the gun to commit a crime, and Hunter became very upset. He stated they were trying to “Make him Mad.”

When police asked if he was drunk or had been using drugs, Hunter replied: “Listen, it isn’t like that. I think she believes I was gonna kill myself.” He also called two Mexican store owners “suspicious” and “probably illegal,” according to the Daily Mail.

As the investigation ensues, police found the gun store where Hunter Biden had purchased the gun.

“Secret Service agents approached the owner of the store where Hunter bought the gun and asked to take the paperwork involving the sale, according to two people, one of whom has firsthand knowledge of the episode and the other was briefed by a Secret Service agent after the fact,” Politico reported.

“The gun store owner refused to supply the paperwork, suspecting that the Secret Service officers wanted to hide Hunter’s ownership of the missing gun in case it were to be involved in a crime, the two people said. The owner, Ron Palmieri, later turned over the papers to the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives, which oversees federal gun laws,” the report continued.

You won’t believe this but a man who loved to dumpster dive, I know, this is supposedly a real story, found the gun and turned it into authorities. Amazing how that supposedly happened right?

The Secret Service says the event doesn’t have any record of happening. Joe Biden even told Politico that he has “no knowledge” of any Secret Service involvement with Hunter.

Politico then obtained the Firearms Transaction Record, and its how’s the receive for the gun that was dated October 12, 2018.

Hunter responded with “No” to the statement “are you an unlawful user of, or addicted to maijuana or any depressant, stimulant, narcotic drug or any other controlled substance?” You shouldn’t lie on these forms, but this is a real grey area here.

I necessarily could care less about whether or not Hunter bought a gun, had a gun, lost a gun, etc. My concern is why would the Secret Service and FBI be involved him him losing a gun that his girlfriend tossed into a garbage can at a supermarket. There is more to this story it seems America. Stay Tuned!

