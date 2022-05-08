The Insane and Vulgar Password That Was on Hunter Biden’s Laptop You’d Never Believe (DETAILS INSIDE)

While many Americans are asleep at the wheel, we’re still pushing the truth at The DC Patriot and trying to keep you informed. It’s something I’ve very proud of. After being at Mar-a-Lago with President Trump and the D’Souza family this past week, it’s not shocking that I didn’t get a chance to report on this insane story.

Hunter Biden’s story continues to shock some Americans, and some just don’t seem to care. Others wonder why he’s not under a criminal indictment, but at the end of the day, the layers of the onion just keep getting peeled back, as they always do with the truth.

The following is from the Computer shop owner John Paul Mac Isaac who detailed this incredible and fascinatingly creepy exchange with Hunter Biden.

The following is from the New York Post:

Biden carried three MacBook Pro computers and said, “I need the data recovered off these, but they all have liquid damage and won’t turn on,” Mac Isaac wrote in the book, according to an excerpt obtained by The Post.

One, a 15-inch model, “was a complete write-off” but another “was in slightly better shape” although “the keyboard was unresponsive,” Mac Isaac wrote.

“I pulled out an external keyboard and asked for permission to log in. Hunter started laughing,” Mac Isaac recalls.

“‘My password is f–ked up. Don’t be offended!’ he said.”

Biden then reportedly revealed the password was “‘analf–k69’ or something to that extent,” with Mac Isaac noting that Biden’s “inebriated condition” made it hard to understand him.

After loaning Biden the keyboard and sending him on his way, Mac Isaac grabbed a beer and got to work extracting the data from the third laptop’s hard drive.

“It took only a few files before I noticed pornography appearing in the right column,” Mac Isaac wrote.

“This is a vocational hazard; I’d gotten rather used to and gave it no mind. I was a little amazed by the sheer quantity though, and by the boldness of leaving porn files on one’s desktop.”

Mac Isaac also wrote that he found a Jan. 16, 2017, email that listed taxable income in annual amounts that reached “$2,478,000+ in 2015.”

It’s unbelievable really how this story just keeps unfolding like a train wreck you can’t turn away from America. First off, who would use that as their password? Second, who would record such events in their life like its’ a bragging right? It’s truly sickening how this downward spiral continues to gain traction and not slow down.

What are your thoughts? Would your password ever be something like that?

