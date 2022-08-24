The Husband Store Opens in New York City for Women to Find That Special Someone

A brand new store has just opened in New York City that sells husbands. When women go to choose a husband, they must abide by the following instructions:

“You may visit this store only once. There are six floors and the attributes of the men increase as the shopper ascends the flights. There is, however, a catch. You may choose any man from a particular floor, or you may choose to go up to the next floor, but you cannot go back down except to exit the building!”

So, a woman goes to “The Husband Store” to find a husband.

On the first floor the sign on the door reads:

Floor 1 – These men have jobs, and love kids.

The second floor sign reads:

Floor 2 – These men have jobs, love kids, and love God.

The third floor sign reads:

Floor 3 – These men have jobs, love kids, love God, and are extremely good looking.

“Wow,” she thinks, but feels compelled to keep going. She goes to the fourth floor and the sign reads:

Floor 4 – These men have jobs, love kids, love God, are drop-dead gorgeous and help with the housework.

“Oh, mercy me!” she exclaims. “I can hardly believe it!” Still, she goes to the fifth floor and the sign reads:

Floor 5 – These men have jobs, love kids, love God, are drop-dead gorgeous, help with the housework, and have a strong romantic streak.

She is so tempted to stay, but she goes to the sixth floor and the sign reads:

Floor 6 – You are visitor 4,363,012 to this floor. There are no men on this floor. This floor exists solely as proof that women are impossible to please. Thank you for shopping at the Husband Store. Good-bye.

To avoid gender bias charges, the owner of The Husband Store also opens a new store across the street called “The Wife Store.”

The 1st floor has wives that love sex.

The 2nd floor has wives that love sex and have money.

The 3rd through 6th floors have never been visited.Thank you for shopping at the Husband Store. Watch your step as you exit the building, and have a nice day! Please share this to all men for a good laugh and to all the women who can handle the truth!

