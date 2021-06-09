‘The History Tour’ with Trump and O’Reilly Will Launch This December Across America

According to a press release issued Monday, former President Donald Trump and former Fox News host Bill O’Reilly will launch a speaking tour in December to “provide a never before heard inside view” of the Trump administration.

The series will be called “The History Tour” and will include live conversations between Trump and O’Reilly across the country, according to the press release.



The first event will take place on December 11 in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, along with a second event in Florida the following day, December 12. Two additional events are planned for December 18 and 19 in Houston and Dallas, Texas respectively and tickets will go on sale June 14.



Trump said in a statement that the tour will feature “wonderful but hard-hitting sessions” that discuss the “real problems” facing the nation, which he said “The Fake News Media never mention.”

The former President said, “I will be focusing on greatness for our Country, something seldom discussed in political dialogue. If we don’t make our Country great again, we will soon no longer have a Country! I look forward to working with Bill, who right now has the #1 bestselling book, to openly discuss the real problems of our Country, and how to solve them.”

In Monday’s press release O’Reilly stated that the speaking tour would focus on “both the good and the bad” aspects of the Trump administration, including the former president’s accomplishments and challenges. O’Reilly, who was the former host of Fox News’ “The O’Reilly Factor”, was removed from the network in 2017 following sexual harassment allegations.



O’Reilly also said in the statement, “My job as a historian/journalist is to get important things on the record in a fact-based way. These conversation with the 45th President will not be boring.”



The tour was announced just two days after Trump spoke at the North Carolina GOP convention on Saturday. The former president remains unable to use social media platforms like Facebook and Twitter, and has recently said he will resume campaign-style rallies and other public appearances later this year.



Who wants to bet these sit-down sessions wont’ be sold out?

