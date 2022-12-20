The History of Rudolph The Red Nosed Reindeer and How it Became an Iconic Christmas Tale [CLASSIC MOVIE INSIDE]

Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer is a beloved holiday character that has been a part of Christmas traditions for generations.

The story of Rudolph began in 1939, when Robert L. May, a copywriter at the Montgomery Ward department store, was asked to create a Christmas story that could be given away to customers as a promotional gift. May drew inspiration from his own childhood experiences of feeling different and struggling to fit in, and wrote a story about a young reindeer with a bright red nose that was teased and ridiculed by his peers.

The story of Rudolph was originally published as a small, hand-drawn booklet that was given away to customers at Montgomery Ward stores. It was an instant hit, with millions of copies being distributed in the first year alone. The story was later adapted into a song, written by May’s brother-in-law Johnny Marks, which became a hit in 1949 when it was recorded by Gene Autry.

Over the years, the story of Rudolph has been told in many different forms, including a popular animated television special that aired on NBC in 1964. The special, which was produced by Rankin/Bass Productions, featured the voices of Bing Crosby, Burl Ives, and others, and became a holiday classic that is still shown on television every year.

In addition to the television special, Rudolph has also been featured in numerous other media, including books, toys, and games. Today, Rudolph is known and loved by children and adults alike, and has become an important part of the holiday season for many people around the world.

The original Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer cartoon was a stop-motion animated television special produced by Rankin/Bass Productions. It was first aired on NBC on December 6, 1964, and has since become a holiday classic that is widely beloved by children and adults alike.

The special tells the story of Rudolph, a young reindeer with a bright red nose that is teased and ridiculed by the other reindeer because of his unusual appearance. Despite the challenges he faces, Rudolph remains kind and optimistic, and eventually finds a way to use his unique ability to help guide Santa’s sleigh through a foggy Christmas Eve.

The special features a cast of memorable characters, including Rudolph’s love interest, Clarice; his best friend, Hermey the elf; and the villainous Bumble, a mischievous and greedy creature who tries to steal Rudolph’s nose. The special also features several memorable songs, including the title song “Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer” and “Holly Jolly Christmas.”

Over the years, the original Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer cartoon has become a holiday tradition for many families, and has spawned numerous spin-off products, including books, toys, and games. It is widely considered to be one of the greatest holiday specials of all time.

