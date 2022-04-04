The Hidden Truth About Joe Biden’s Brothers Involvement In Iraq and the $1.2 Billion Contract He was Awarded in 2011￼

Hunter Biden’s shady business dealings have been under fire now for quite sometime, but he’s not the only one that may have been dipping into working with other foreign governments.

Another story that’s now being widely reported is that Joe Biden’s brother James Biden was awarded a $1.2 Billion dollar contract to build affordable residential homes in Iraq.

That’s right, in 2011 when Joe Biden was Vice President, his brother who had no experience in construction was awarded a $1.2 billion contract to build 100,000 homes in Iraq.

In 2011 while Joe Biden was Vice President his brother James Biden was rewarded a 1.2 Billion dollar contract to build affordable residential homes in Iraq. Many residential housing developments companies were shocked James Biden got the dea,l considering at the time he was awarded the contract he was not a big name in the industry at all.

The following is from The New York Post:

James Biden isn’t a big name in the business of residential housing development, so what exactly qualifies him to work at a construction company and share in the winnings of a $1.5 billion project to build affordable homes in Iraq?

If you said it has something to do with his last name, the one shared by his older brother Vice President Joe Biden, you wouldn’t be far off. At least that’s the guess of some Wall Street analysts who cover the Marlton, NJ-based company Hill International and think they’ve seen yet another sordid tale of crony capitalism.

Hill has been around for decades; its main business is managing construction projects in the Middle East and here in America. It’s built a good reputation over the years, as has the father-son team who run it, Irv and David Richter.

But the bursting of the real-estate bubble took its toll; Hill shares are down 80 percent since 2008. Since 2011, the company has reported losses. Its Middle East business has also been stymied by the Arab Spring uprisings; in Libya alone, Hill is out $60 million in payments that it’s still trying to recover.

But it got some good news not long after its housing subsidiary hired James Biden as an executive vice president in late 2010. Just six months later, Hill won one of its biggest contracts ever, a $1.5 billion deal to build at least 100,000 affordable homes in Iraq.

How much more money does the Biden family get to make at the expense of the American people?

