THE GLOBAL TIMES BLASTS BIDEN ADMINISTRATION AS MOST INCAPABLE AND DEGENERATE IN AMERICAN HISTORY

The Global Times, which is published by the ruling Chinese Communist Party (CCP), wrote a scathing editorial criticizing the U.S. and the Biden administration approach to foreign policy.​



The English-language publication wrote, “The current U.S. government is the most incapable and degenerate in the country’s history. The United States’ national strength​ has greatly lost its relative advantage, so the cards of trade and human rights Washington plays to counter China have almost no effect at all.”

“Meanwhile, the military deterrence from the Chinese mainland is also containing the Taiwan card the U.S. plays. The U.S. then has come to this cheap shot as a ‘new weapon’ to launch an alternative offensive against China,” it added.



The Chinese state media’s retort and/or warning was blasted at President Joe Biden amid tensions related to Taiwan, saying that the U.S. efforts to back Taiwan at the United Nations. would cause “deep divisions’ and paralyze the execution power’ by the international organization. The Biden administration is currently working to help Taiwan participate at the United Nations in a more meaningful way, drawing China’s anger, according to Global.



“The U.S. will become a historic sinner that further undermines world unity. But one thing is for sure: No matter how badly it tries, Taiwan will not be able to enter the U.N. The bigger the farce the U.S. makes, the more disgraceful it is,” the editorial concluded.



During a CNN town hall event last Thursday, Biden asserted that the U.S. would support Taiwan militarily if necessary. Host Anderson Cooper asked the president, “So, are you saying that the United States would come to Taiwan’s defense if China attacked?



Biden responded, “Yes, we have a commitment to do that.”



Just prior to Cooper’s question Biden has said, “I don’t want a Cold War with China. I just want to make China understand that we are not going to step back. We are not going to change any of our views.”

Shortly after the president spoke, a White House spokesperson said there no change in policy and several analysts said it was apparent the president misspoke. Even on Friday analysts were dismissing the president’s remark as a gaffe.



On Friday, White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki was asked at a news briefing, “Is it Biden’s intention to move away from strategic ambiguity to make an unambiguous statement about how the U.S. would respond to a Chinese attack on Taiwan?” Psaki responded saying, “Our policy has not changed. He was not intending to convey a change in policy, nor has he made a decision to change our policy.”

Psaki added, “The U.S. defense relationship with Taiwan is guided by the long-established Taiwan Relations Act.



Psaki also reiterated what U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin stated in Brussels earlier Friday, “Nobody wants to see cross-strait issues coming to blows, certainly not President Biden, and there’s no reason that is should.”



It didn’t take China Foreign Ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin long to respond to Biden’s remarks saying, “When it comes to issues related to China’s sovereignty and territorial integrity and other core interests, there is no room for China to compromise or make concessions, and no one should underestimate the strong determination, firm will and strong ability of the Chinese people to defend national sovereignty and territorial integrity.”

China has long claimed Taiwan as part of its nation under the “one country, two systems” policy. But Taiwan has maintained its independence and autonomy for decades, with the U.S. expressing military support for the country if Beijing were ever to attempt to take it back by force.



While Washington is required by law (Taiwan Relations Act) to provide Taiwan with the means to defend itself, it has long followed a policy of “Strategic ambiguity” on whether it would intervene militarily to protect Taiwan in the event of a Chinese attack.



Another Taiwan expert, Douglas Paal, a former U.S. representative in Taipei, said, “Despite his (Biden) reputation on foreign affairs, he can be occasionally sloppy when distracted. The White House was right to issue a speedy ‘no-change-in-policy correction,’ because that is where policy is.”

