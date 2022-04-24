The Forces Behind the Cancelling of Libs of TikTok by Dinesh D’Souza (VIDEO)

Our good friend author and producer/director Dinesh D’Souza breaks down who’s behind the doxing and attacks of the popular conservative account Libs of TikTok.

Dinesh explains that the account isn’t doing anything wrong, the owner of the account is just sharing liberals own videos and enlightening and waking conservatives up to the true liberal mindset. However since they have nothing to ban the account over, or to get rid of the account, they now want to destroy her.

“This is a woman who posts videos and the videos are nothing more than posted videos by leftists themselves. Now they are often saying crazy things or they look crazy and it’s crazy talk by the left. But what she does is she just collects these videos and posts them. She’s reposting the lefts own posts. But these posts are so devastating and they’re so hilarious and it so what a bunch of absolute demented freaks these people are that she has became a dangerous force on Twitter.”

Dinesh continues..

“The left has been trying to figure out how do we get her. How do we go after this person. She’s not doing anything that’s wrong. She’s not violating the Twitter guidelines and so there idea was ‘how about if we threaten her, how about if we make her life miserable, how about if we even put her in danger, let’s dox her, let’s reveal who she is, let’s reveal her profession, and this way we can see if her employer may go after her. Let’s see if we can get some Antifa types to harass her, this is how the left thinks.

Dinesh brings up the reporter who doxed and went after the woman behind the Libs of TikTok, she was non other than Taylor Lorenz of The Washington Post.

Watch the full video below, it will get you up to speed on.

