‘The Fonz’ HENRY WINKLER WANTS THE LINCOLN PROJECT TO ATTACK JOE MANCHIN

You can’t make up how insane and bizarre liberalism is, but it always shows its true colors.

Henry Winkler, loved by many over the years for his supposed tough guy routine as “The Fonz” on Happy Days, is now about as weak, left, and liberal as one can get.

Now he’s calling on The Lincoln Project, you know the guys that drive the White Vans around handing out candy and attacking conservatives and Trump supporters on social media, yes those guys. He wants them to attack Joe Manchin for standing up for his constituents and Americans.

Manchin refused to vote for the ridiculous and bullshit partisan bill that would cost Americans trillions. He’s been attacked now by everyone from AOC and Tlaib to Henry Winkler?

The Lincoln project should make a commercial letting West Virginia see what they WOULD have gotten From Build Back Better BUT their JOE said no — Henry Winkler (@hwinkler4real) December 19, 2021

Perhaps these mental midgets attacking Manchin should do a little research or math, or both? 68 percent of West Virginia voted for Donald J. Trump for President in 2020, I wonder which way they wanted Joe Manchin to vote?

Trump also took every single county in West Virginia in 2020.

I’ll never support Winkler in anything he’s in again, and I love the movie ‘Here Comes the Boom!’

