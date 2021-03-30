The Filibuster is Now Racist According to Democrats in Office…

Democrats are desperate to end the filibuster. They see this as the key to passing their far-left agenda, and they’re right. Without the filibuster, Democrats would be able to pass pretty much whatever they want.

John Roberts with Fox News said that after Joe Biden denounced the rampant abuse of the filibuster last year, they did some digging and Republicans used it once while Democrats used it 327 times. It makes one wonder why Joe Biden used it so much during his many years in the Senate.

​The Washington Examiner also announced the same numbers after President Joe Biden has been increasingly critical of the Senate filibuster, calling it a Jim Crow relic and saying it has been widely abused.

In their effort to get rid of the filibuster, the Democrats are calling it racist, which is ridiculous since the Democrats used the filibuster 327 times to 1 time by Republicans in 2020.

The Democrats just want power. That’s what this is all about. Everything the Democrats are saying about this is garbage and shame on the media for not making them own it.

