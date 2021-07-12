The Entrance for President Trump at UFC 264 That ESPN Refused to Air… Listen to That Roar… Wow!!

President Trump attended the sold out UFC 264 PPV last night in Las Vegas, Nevada with his good friend UFC President Dana White. The mainstream media didn’t disappoint as liberal ESPN didn’t even air the 45th President entering the building.

He received one of the biggest if not the biggest ovations of the night, and thanks to many fans in attendance, you can now see and hear the entrance for yourself.

Shame on ESPN and the liberal media for trying to cover up the popularity of this amazing man and President.

WATCH BELOW!

The Entrance for President Trump at the UFC that ESPN refused to air… Listen to that roar… wow!! pic.twitter.com/HZrA9D3qTr — Matt Couch (@RealMattCouch) July 11, 2021

UFC crowd goes nuts when Trump enters the stadiumwith @danawhite!!! Chants of US… USA break out. These fans and most of the fighters just get it.🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 #UFC #Ufc246 pic.twitter.com/MG0TA2E7BY — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) July 11, 2021

