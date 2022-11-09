The Democrats Just Elected a DEAD State Representative in Pennsylvania and It’s Not Fetterman

On ‘Election Day Tuesday,’ Pennsylvania voters reelected Anthony “Tony” DeLuca” to his state representative office. The problem with that is DeLuca died on October 9, 2022, after a battle with lymphoma. DeLuca was 85.

DeLuca, who served in the state legislature for 39 years, defeated the Green Party’s Queonia “Zarah” Livingston, garnering more than 85% of the vote in his deep-blue Allegheny County district.

“While we’re incredibly saddened by the loss of Representative Tony DeLuca, we are proud to see the voters continue to show their confidence in him and his commitment to Democratic values by reelecting him posthumously,” Pennsylvania House Democrats said in a tweet, adding “A special election will follow soon.”

Charlie Wolfson, a local government accountability reporter at PublicSource said, “Ap calls HD32 race for Tony DeLuca. Deluca died in October, and there will be a special election to fill this seat.

“Some folks commenting that the voters were oblivious, Some certainly were.

“But for others, they likely preferred the idea of a special election over electing the third-party candidate on the ballot.

“We’ve got three special elections coming our way in Allegheny County, all of the Democrat seats.

“Summer Lee will resign to join Congress, Austin Davis will resign to become Lt. Governor and the DeLuca seat.

“Reminder that candidates are nominated by party committees, not by primaries,” Wolfson concluded.

'We are proud to see the voters to continue to show their confidence in him and his commitment to Democratic values by re-electing him posthumously,' Pennsylvania House Democrats said. https://t.co/sUufDpSgvV — FOX 10 Phoenix (@FOX10Phoenix) November 9, 2022

Support The DC Patriot at the links below

FaithNFreedoms.com – Our Apparel Brand

OurGoldGuy.com – Tell them Matt Couch Sent you!

PreparewithMatt.com – Long lasting food from our friends at My Patriot Supply

Patreon.com/MattCouch – Support our work on Patreon

Cash App – Support Matt Couch/DC Patriot on Cash App

Give Send Go – Support our work on Give Send Go

5 1 vote Article Rating

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Print



Like this: Like Loading...