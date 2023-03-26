The Deep State Is Using Cult Tactics to Control the Masses

In my upcoming book Following the Leader I break down the history of mind control within the cults, their ties to intelligence agencies and how they’ve been able to use it to control the masses.

Over the past couple of years, we’ve seen billions of people seemingly live in an alternate reality. It’s like they can’t see what’s happening right in front of them. We can cite all the data we want proving that the covid jabs are killing people by the millions and don’t protect you from covid, yet they’ll continue to say it’s safe and effective. What world are they living in?

Dr Robert Malone, who admittedly has worked with the CIA in the past, explains this as Mass Formation Psychosis. He explained on The Joe Rogan Experience that when society “becomes decoupled from each other and has a free-floating anxiety in a sense that things don’t make sense… And then their attention gets focused by a leader or series of events on one small point, just like hypnosis.”

He explained further that, “they literally become hypnotized and can be led anywhere… They will follow that person – it doesn’t matter whether they lie to them or whatever, the data are irrelevant.”

This is something that the CIA and other intelligence agencies have been perfecting over the years through cults like Scientology, Jonestown and even some operatives within Evangelical Christianity. They find a charismatic leader that they can use to manipulate their following to follow to the ends of the earth and essentially do whatever they are told.

In some instances, they tested their subjects to see whether they’d believe something insane, such as in Scientology where they believe that Scientologists are indwelled by alien spirits dropping into the Pacific Ocean and crawl up the beaches into unsuspecting bodies. In other instances, it will be to see if people can be pushed to violate their conscience through sexual rituals. Or, as in the case of Jonestown, literally commit suicide at the command of their trusted leader.

How can people become so brainwashed and manipulated that they’d kill themselves just because their leader told them to?

This is exactly what my upcoming book, Following the Leader , seeks to unravel. This is important to understand, given that these same tactics are now at work within our current society.

We saw it over the last few years in regards to covid, where Anthony Fauci was established as the cult leader of the vax and mask crowd. Whatever he said goes, even if it resulted in the deaths of millions of innocent victims.

We’re also seeing this play out within our own Freedom Movement, with some of our leaders misleading the anti-vaxx crowd into believe that the covid jabs are not FDA-approved and, thus, we cannot sue to Pfizer and Big Pharma. That is patently false, yet many within our movement believe this simply because their favorite covid doctor said so.

Throughout Following the Leader , I’ll provide example after example of this tactic being played out. Some examples include Jonestown, Scientology, Hugh Hefner of Playboy, Pastor John MacArthur and even some examples within the America First Movement.

We must be aware of these tactics or else it’s very easy to get sucked in and be led astray from the truth.

I highly encourage you to pre-order Following the Leader, which will help me to get this book published and hopefully equip you to withstand these extremely enticing and sinister tactics that are prevalent all around us.

Anyone who pre-orders the book will get a signed copy upon release later this year.

I’m very excited to get this book in your hands. Stay tuned for more big announcements, as there’s a lot of huge things in the works.

Click here to pre-order Following the Leader.

For my paid subscribers on Substack, there’s be a promo code that only they can see to get a 20% discount when they pre-order. Click here to sign up.

Be sure to catch the latest episode of In The Foxhole with Karen Kingston & Jeff Dornik:

Support The DC Patriot at the links below

FaithNFreedoms.com – Our Apparel Brand

OurGoldGuy.com – Tell them Matt Couch Sent you!

PreparewithMatt.com – Long lasting food from our friends at My Patriot Supply

Patreon.com/MattCouch – Support our work on Patreon

Cash App – Support Matt Couch/DC Patriot on Cash App

0 0 votes Article Rating

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Print

More

Email

LinkedIn

Reddit

Tumblr

Telegram

WhatsApp

