The DC Patriot ‘What in the Hell Did I Just Watch’ Video of the Day: Jan 30, 2023

Every day on social media, there’s at least one video we see that makes us say “What in the hell did I just watch.”

We’ve decided to turn this into a daily segment here at The DC Patriot for your enjoyment, pleasure, or horror. We’re not really sure yet.

Today’s video of the day is a rainbow pile of horror, and we’re honestly not sure what this really is.

In this God awful song on TikTok, these two folks are apparently claiming to have the same jumbo sized wife that they put on display for the world.

This is today’s “What in the Hell did I just watch” video of the day.

Enjoy it, or watch in terror, we’re not sure how to react.

WATCH:

Imagine what this bedroom smells like… pic.twitter.com/mIJ0Z41xxM — Matt Couch (@RealMattCouch) January 28, 2023

Support The DC Patriot at the links below

FaithNFreedoms.com – Our Apparel Brand

PreparewithMatt.com – Long lasting food from our friends at My Patriot Supply

Patreon.com/MattCouch – Support our work on Patreon

Cash App – Support Matt Couch/DC Patriot on Cash App

0 0 votes Article Rating

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Print

More

Email

LinkedIn



Reddit

Tumblr



Telegram

WhatsApp



