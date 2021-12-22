The DC Patriot Tuesday Cartoon ‘Stuck Stuck Stuck’ 12/21/21

What a well done and illustrated cartoon we have today for you from famed cartoonist Tom Stiglich, and he depicts what America is going through to a perfect T.

For the idiots that voted for Joe Biden and Kamala Harris, they have literally put American in the toilet in almost every statistical category, while the radical Democrats in the House and Senate are trying to further destroy American from within.

Check out the cartoon below.

“Stuck Stuck Stuck”

“What were you thinking.”

“Only Three More Years to Go.”

0 0 votes Article Rating

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Print



Like this: Like Loading...