The DC Patriot Cartoon of the Day features our good friends over at BRANCO at LegalInsurrection.com

In the following cartoon, the artist BRANCO features ‘Biden’s America’ with a remedy from good ole Jen Psaki for America’s problems.

Psaki’s Home Remedy; Take 2 margaritas and call me in the morning.

Check it out below:

0 0 votes Article Rating

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Print



Like this: Like Loading...