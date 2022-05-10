The DC Patriot Tuesday Cartoon of the Day 5/10/22 ‘MAGA is the Most Extreme Political Group in Recent American History’

The following is from famed cartoonist BRANCO, and it hits the nail on the head as usual on your Tuesday.

The cartoon, entitled “MAGA is the most extreme political group in recent American history” plays on the idiocy that is the Joe Biden presidency. In fact, liberals want to Defund the Police, Open Borders Now, Late Term Abortions to murder babies, etc.

Meanwhile, as you can see from the cartoon, Conservatives want School Choice, Securing the borders, lower taxes, free speech, supporting the police, and support parents rights. We are not the same. One side are monsters with zero common sense, and the other side is Americans.

Check out the toon below and visit www.creators.com for more great toons!

