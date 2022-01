Every day at The DC Patriot we feature one of our favorite cartoons from the many talented conservative cartoonists around America.

Today we’re featuring Gary Varvel’s ‘Gollum Biden’ cartoon, showing the insane overreach and power grabbing by the federal government under the Biden Regime.

Check it out below!

You can see all of Gary’s work at www.garyvarvel.com

