The following is an amazing graphic that illustrates the Biden administrations ignorance trying to claim that they’ve created new jobs, when in fact these are just jobs that were lost due to Democrats in office closing down the country.

Check out this amazing cartoon from Famed Cartoonist Gary Varvel.

You can see all of Gary’s amazing work at GaryVarvel.com

