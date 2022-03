Today’s “Cartoon of the Day” comes to you from our friends over at BRANCO, depicting the terrible negotiating skills of President Joe Biden.

In the cartoon, it shows Joe Biden on his hands and knees, with blood on his hands begging the Iranians, Venezuela, Saudi Arabia, and the UAE to sell him oil, because the buffoon refuses to up drilling in America to please Climate Change social justice warriors.

Check out this amazing depiction below from our friends at Creators.com

0 0 votes Article Rating

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Print



Like this: Like Loading...