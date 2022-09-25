The DC Patriot Cartoon of the Day: ‘We Tried to Warn You, But You Wouldn’t Listen’

Today’s The DC Patriot Cartoon of the Day comes to us from the famed Cartoonist Ben Garrison, and he knocks this one out of the park.

“We tried to earn you, but you wouldn’t listen.”

That’s right, as the truth continues to come out, and the narrative changes, over 80% of Americans were jabbed in someway, and they should now know they were lied to. In fact, the CDC and FDA’s own guidelines now say that an unvaccinated person doesn’t even need to quarantine, and has the same protocols as a vaccinated person if they contract covid.

It’s so bad, that the CDC now says 95% of all Americans have had Covid and have antibodies. You were played and lied to America, and this cartoon sums it up. Check it out below

