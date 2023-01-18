The DC Patriot Cartoon of the Day: ‘Time to Hit the Showers Joe’

Today’s The DC Patriot Cartoon of the Day comes from our friends at Ben Garrison Cartoons over at GRRRGraphics.com
In today’s cartoon Ben nails it that the Democrats are taking out President Joe Biden.
“Time to Hit the Showers Joe” Barack Obama wearing a manager’s jersey says.
As Joe is walking off the mound Obama reiterates… “…Without Your Daughters!”
Check it out below!
Support The DC Patriot at the links below
FaithNFreedoms.com – Our Apparel Brand
OurGoldGuy.com – Tell them Matt Couch Sent you!
PreparewithMatt.com – Long lasting food from our friends at My Patriot Supply
Patreon.com/MattCouch – Support our work on Patreon
Cash App – Support Matt Couch/DC Patriot on Cash App
money earning online job for all to stay at home and earns online more than $500 every day.did you know you can earn more than $500 every day just by working online on your mobile in part time. last month i made $18429 from this job while i was only doing this in my part time not more than 2 hours a day. simple and easy job even a child can get this and earns money. details here.===))> https://incomefox2.blogspot.com
Earn over $500 each day and get payouts each week instantly to account for financial institutions. (bwj-03) My remaining month of earnings was $30,390 and all I do is paint for as much as four hours an afternoon on my computer. Easy paintings and constant earnings are exquisite with this job.
More information→→→→→ https://incomefox2.blogspot.com
Earn over $500 each day and get payouts each week instantly to account for financial institutions. (bwj-03) My remaining month of earnings was $30,390 and all I do is paint for as much as four hours an afternoon on my computer. Easy paintings and constant earnings are exquisite with this job.
More information→→→→→ https://incomefox2.blogspot.com
I got a fresh out of the box new BMW since getting a check for $13474 this – a month past. I started this 8-months prior and promptly was bringing home at any rate $every hour. I work through this connection,
go to tech tab for work detail… https://incomefox2.blogspot.com