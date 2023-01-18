The DC Patriot Cartoon of the Day: ‘Time to Hit the Showers Joe’

Today’s The DC Patriot Cartoon of the Day comes from our friends at Ben Garrison Cartoons over at GRRRGraphics.com

In today’s cartoon Ben nails it that the Democrats are taking out President Joe Biden.

“Time to Hit the Showers Joe” Barack Obama wearing a manager’s jersey says.

As Joe is walking off the mound Obama reiterates… “…Without Your Daughters!”

Check it out below!

