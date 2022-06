Today’s DC Patriot Cartoon of the Day comes from our great friend and Cartoonist Gary Varvel!

The cartoon, entitled “This is all Trump’s fault! he removed the training wheels.” is a prime example of how Joe Biden blames everyone for his destruction of America in less than 18 months.

Check out the amazing Cartoon below, and visit www.creators.com for more great toons from Gary Varvel!

0 0 votes Article Rating

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Print



Like this: Like Loading...