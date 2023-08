Today’s The DC Patriot Cartoon of the Day comes to us from the super talented Gary Varvel over at Creators.com

The cartoon shows Joe Biden playing a fiddle on a beach saying “No Comment” while Hawaii burns and he still hasn’t visited.

Check out the amazing toon below.

