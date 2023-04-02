The DC Patriot Cartoon of the Day Sunday April 2, 2023: ‘NO ONE is FORCING YOU to WATCH TUCKER CARLSON’

Today’s Cartoon of the Day is absolutely hilarious and speaks to the radical left in America to a “T”.
On the sofa we have a deranged liberal in a shrinks office, complaining about Tucker Carlson.
“He makes me so angry… Constantly complaining about me and says I’m easily offended..
To which the psychologist says..
“No one is forcing you to watch Tucker Carlson..”
Check it out below!
