The DC Patriot Cartoon of the Day Sept 9, 2022: ‘John, You Can’t Campaign From Your Basement’ ‘Why Not? It Worked for Biden’

Today’s Cartoon of the Day comest o us from the amazing famed cartoonist Gary Varvel over at GaryVarvel.com

As you know, Fetterman is in terrible health, had a stroke, and is running against Dr. Oz in the massive Pennsylvania Senate race. But he’s got no issues, looks horrific, and it’s bizarre as hell. This cartoon nails it.

“John, you can’t campaign from your basement.”

“Why Not? It worked for Biden”

Check it out below!

