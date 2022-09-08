The DC Patriot Cartoon of the Day Sept 7, 2022: ‘MAGA Republicans Are Coming! MAGA Republicans Are Coming!’

Todays’ Cartoon of the Day comes to us from the amazing Gary Varel over at GaryVarvel.com

If you heard Joe Biden’s ridiculous hate filled demonic speech last Thursday night in Philadelphia, then you know by now what lunatic is in charge of America. It was absolutely horrific and moronic.

The Cartoon shows the idiocy of Biden’s words, with a twist of Paul Revere, but hilarious at the same time.

“MAGA Republicans Are Coming! MAGA Republicans Are Coming!” The cartoon shows Dementia Joe screaming on top of a Donkey wearing a Joe blanket.

However throughout the cartoon you see images of the real issues. Inflation, Gas Prices, Border Crisis, and more. Check it out below!

You can support The DC Patriot at the links below

FaithNFreedoms.com – Our Apparel Brand

PreparewithMatt.com – Long lasting food from our friends at My Patriot Supply

Patreon.com/MattCouch – Support our work on Patreon

Cash App: https://cash.app/$TheDCPatriot

0 0 votes Article Rating

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Print



Like this: Like Loading...