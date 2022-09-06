The DC Patriot Cartoon of the Day Sept 6, 2022: ‘Oh You Don’t Need to Fight Them’

Today’s Cartoon of the Day comes to you from the wisdom of dividing and conquering the people. It’s genius, and it’s been working for thousands of years, and its’ still working today in America.

The Cartoon shows a King’s adviser telling him that he doesn’t have to fight his people, he just has to divide them.

“Oh, You don’t need to fight them – You just need to convince the pitchfork people that the torch people want to take away their pitchforks.”

Sounds familiar, doesn’t it America?

