News

The DC Patriot Cartoon of the Day Sept 6, 2022: ‘Oh You Don’t Need to Fight Them’

Patriot Staff September 6, 2022 No Comments

Today’s Cartoon of the Day comes to you from the wisdom of dividing and conquering the people. It’s genius, and it’s been working for thousands of years, and its’ still working today in America.

The Cartoon shows a King’s adviser telling him that he doesn’t have to fight his people, he just has to divide them.

“Oh, You don’t need to fight them – You just need to convince the pitchfork people that the torch people want to take away their pitchforks.”

Sounds familiar, doesn’t it America?

Get the New Ultra MAGA Snapback Trucker Hat’s from FaithNFreedoms Today!

You can support The DC Patriot at the links below 

FaithNFreedoms.com – Our Apparel Brand

PreparewithMatt.com – Long lasting food from our friends at My Patriot Supply 

Patreon.com/MattCouch – Support our work on Patreon 

Cash App: https://cash.app/$TheDCPatriot

0 0 votes
Article Rating

Patriot Staff

See author's posts

You Might Like

Learn more about RevenueStripe...

Leave a Reply

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments