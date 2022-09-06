News

The DC Patriot Cartoon of the Day Sept 5, 2022: ‘They Did It!’

Patriot Staff September 5, 2022 No Comments

Today’s Cartoon of the Day comes to us from the talented @RealLPoslaiko and he knocks it out of the park with the FBI’s and Department of Justice’s bullying of Facebook.

The Cartoon features Facebook and Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg saying “They Did It!” and the shield has a Facebook Logo, with “Department of Injustice” as well as “Facebook Bureau of Inquisition.”

It’s bizarre that on The Joe Rogan Experience that Zuckerberg bus chunked the FBI and said they were showing up with droves of agents and demanding that Facebook slow the Hunter Biden laptop story and censor it.

It took balls to do what Mark did. Maybe that’s why he’s training MMA now?

Check out the amazing Cartoon below and share it!

