The DC Patriot Cartoon of the Day Sept 4, 2022: ‘Stop Complaining! I’m Helping People’

Today’s The DC Patriot Cartoon of the Day comes to us from the famed Cartoonist the amazing Gary Varvel over at GaryVarvel.com

As you can see, there’s a thug looking guy in a top hat and trench coat, with “Big Government” on his jacket, and he’s shaking a blue collar American’s money out of his pockets. The money is falling into a box entitled “Student Loan Forgiveness.”

“Stop Complaining! I’m Helping People” has been the governments motto on both sides of the political aisle for decades, and the only thing that remains constant is hard working Americans are getting wrecked by this tyrannical out of control spending machine and government of bullies.

Check out the cartoon below!

