The DC Patriot Cartoon of the Day Sept 17, 2022: ‘John, You Can’t Campaign From Your Basement’

Patriot Staff September 17, 2022 No Comments

Today’s The DC Patriot Cartoon of the Day comes to us from the uber talented Gary Varvel over at GaryVarvel.com

As you know by now, the poor health of Pennsylvania Democrat Lt Governor John Fetterman is really sad to see on display as he runs for the U.S. Senate against Dr. Oz.

The cartoon, is exactly what’s happening with the Democrats in Pennsylvania, they are yet again running a candidate who shouldn’t be running, as he’s not healthy.

“John, You Can’t Campaign From your Basement.”

“Why Not? It Worked for Biden”

Check it out below!

