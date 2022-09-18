The DC Patriot Cartoon of the Day Sept 17, 2022: ‘John, You Can’t Campaign From Your Basement’

Today’s The DC Patriot Cartoon of the Day comes to us from the uber talented Gary Varvel over at GaryVarvel.com

As you know by now, the poor health of Pennsylvania Democrat Lt Governor John Fetterman is really sad to see on display as he runs for the U.S. Senate against Dr. Oz.

The cartoon, is exactly what’s happening with the Democrats in Pennsylvania, they are yet again running a candidate who shouldn’t be running, as he’s not healthy.

“John, You Can’t Campaign From your Basement.”

“Why Not? It Worked for Biden”

Check it out below!

You can support The DC Patriot at the links below

FaithNFreedoms.com – Our Apparel Brand

PreparewithMatt.com – Long lasting food from our friends at My Patriot Supply

Patreon.com/MattCouch – Support our work on Patreon

Cash App: https://cash.app/$TheDCPatriot

0 0 votes Article Rating

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Print



Like this: Like Loading...