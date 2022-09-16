The DC Patriot Cartoon of the Day Sept 15, 2022: ‘Inflation Reduction Act’

Today’s The DC Patriot Cartoon of the Day comes to us from the uber talented Cartoonist Gary Varvel over at Gary Varvel.com

As you can see from the fraudulent Inflation Reduction Act it’s literally feeding the hogs, no pun intended.

The pipe filled with cash is feeding hogs labeled with Electric Vehicles, Wind, Solar, Subsidies, and more.

Check it out below!

You can support The DC Patriot at the links below

FaithNFreedoms.com – Our Apparel Brand

PreparewithMatt.com – Long lasting food from our friends at My Patriot Supply

Patreon.com/MattCouch – Support our work on Patreon

Cash App: https://cash.app/$TheDCPatriot

0 0 votes Article Rating

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Print



Like this: Like Loading...