News

The DC Patriot Cartoon of the Day Sept 15, 2022: ‘Inflation Reduction Act’

Patriot Staff September 15, 2022 No Comments

Today’s The DC Patriot Cartoon of the Day comes to us from the uber talented Cartoonist Gary Varvel over at Gary Varvel.com

As you can see from the fraudulent Inflation Reduction Act it’s literally feeding the hogs, no pun intended.

The pipe filled with cash is feeding hogs labeled with Electric Vehicles, Wind, Solar, Subsidies, and more.

Check it out below!

You can support The DC Patriot at the links below 

FaithNFreedoms.com – Our Apparel Brand

PreparewithMatt.com – Long lasting food from our friends at My Patriot Supply 

Patreon.com/MattCouch – Support our work on Patreon 

Cash App: https://cash.app/$TheDCPatriot

0 0 votes
Article Rating

Patriot Staff

See author's posts

You Might Like

Learn more about RevenueStripe...

Leave a Reply

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments