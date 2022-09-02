The DC Patriot Cartoon of the Day Sept 1, 2022: ‘The Shield’

Today’s Cartoon of the Day comes to us from the talented Goodwyn over at Creators.com and it nails the FBI’s coverup of the Hunter Biden laptop story.

As you may know by now, and reported here at The DC Patriot, Facebook founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg last week on The Joe Rogan Experience said the FBI came to Facebook and specifically asked them to limit the Hunter Biden laptop story.

The FBI is in tatters, and its’ showing. Check out this amazing cartoon entitles “The Shield” below, as the FBI brass is protecting Hunter Biden and the Biden crime family.

You can support The DC Patriot at the links below

FaithNFreedoms.com – Our Apparel Brand

PreparewithMatt.com – Long lasting food from our friends at My Patriot Supply

Patreon.com/MattCouch – Support our work on Patreon

Cash App: https://cash.app/$TheDCPatriot

0 0 votes Article Rating

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Print



Like this: Like Loading...