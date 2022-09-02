News

The DC Patriot Cartoon of the Day Sept 1, 2022: ‘The Shield’

Patriot Staff September 1, 2022 No Comments

Today’s Cartoon of the Day comes to us from the talented Goodwyn over at Creators.com and it nails the FBI’s coverup of the Hunter Biden laptop story.

As you may know by now, and reported here at The DC Patriot, Facebook founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg last week on The Joe Rogan Experience said the FBI came to Facebook and specifically asked them to limit the Hunter Biden laptop story.

The FBI is in tatters, and its’ showing. Check out this amazing cartoon entitles “The Shield” below, as the FBI brass is protecting Hunter Biden and the Biden crime family.

