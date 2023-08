Today’s The DC Patriot Cartoon of the Day comes to us from the famous cartoonist A F Branco over at Creators.com

The cartoon features a judge with a Democrat D on his robe, as well as a jury with Democrat D’s and even a witness with Democrat D on.

Next to Trump is a prosecutor who is a Kangaroo, calling out the Kangaroo Court in this now Banana Republic we live in in America.

Check it out below!

0 0 votes Article Rating

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Print

More

Email

LinkedIn

Reddit

Tumblr

Telegram

WhatsApp