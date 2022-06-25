The DC Patriot Cartoon of the Day Saturday 6.25.22: ‘It’s a Gift from Putin, XI, and Kim Jong Un’

Saturday Mornings are always special, and what better way to wake up then with a great cup of coffee and a hilarious toon from famed Cartoonist Gary Varvel of Creators.com

Today’s cartoon is hilarious and shows a picture of Vice President Kamala Harris opening a package on President Joe Biden’s desk. Inside the package is a pair of training wheels sent from the leaders of Russia, China, and North Korea.

“It’s a gift rom Putin, XI, and Kim Jong Un”

What an embarrassment this guy is for America and the world. Check it out below!

