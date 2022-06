Todays cartoon comes from famed and talented Cartoonist Gary Varvel of Creators.com in this hilarious “Patient Fauci Fully Vaxxed” cartoon.

“I had 4 Covid shots and still got Covid, which is why we need more Covid shots.”

The hypocrisy of these people knows no bounds, and Gary nails it as usual!

