The DC Patriot Cartoon of the Day Oct 24, 2022: ‘Honey, They Found A Way to Make Me Lose Weight’

Today’s Cartoon of the Day is something that is hitting home to many Americans right now, and those around the globe. Rising food prices are out of control at all levels thanks to the disastrous Democrat ran America and Biden presidency.

A woman shopping for food is on the phone with her husband, and she says “Honey, they found a way to make us lose weight.”

The picture in the cartoon shows goods on a shelf with a sign that says “food prices” with an arrow showing they are going through the roof. It’s par for the course in Joe Biden’s America.

