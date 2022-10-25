News

The DC Patriot Cartoon of the Day Oct 24, 2022: ‘Honey, They Found A Way to Make Me Lose Weight’

Patriot Staff October 24, 2022 No Comments

Today’s Cartoon of the Day is something that is hitting home to many Americans right now, and those around the globe. Rising food prices are out of control at all levels thanks to the disastrous Democrat ran America and Biden presidency.

A woman shopping for food is on the phone with her husband, and she says “Honey, they found a way to make us lose weight.”

The picture in the cartoon shows goods on a shelf with a sign that says “food prices” with an arrow showing they are going through the roof. It’s par for the course in Joe Biden’s America.

Save $250 off a 3-Month or $50 off a 4-Week Emergency Food Supply at PreparewithMatt.com

Support The DC Patriot at the links below 

FaithNFreedoms.com – Our Apparel Brand

OurGoldGuy.com – Tell them Matt Couch Sent you! 

PreparewithMatt.com – Long lasting food from our friends at My Patriot Supply 

Patreon.com/MattCouch – Support our work on Patreon 

Give Send Go – Support our work on Give Send Go

0 0 votes
Article Rating

Patriot Staff

See author's posts

You Might Like

Learn more about RevenueStripe...

Leave a Reply

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments