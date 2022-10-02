The DC Patriot Cartoon of the Day Oct 2, 2022: ‘How Does A Bill Become A Law?’

Today’s Cartoon of the Day is one that hits home for most Americans regardless of political affiliation.
“How does a bill become a law?”
Underneath the old school special we all used to watch on television on PBS back in the day, shows how a bill really becomes a law in the corrupt and cesspool version of America.
As you can tell, it takes money and corruption to get a bill passed in American in 2022.
