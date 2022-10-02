The DC Patriot Cartoon of the Day Oct 2, 2022: ‘How Does A Bill Become A Law?’

Today’s Cartoon of the Day is one that hits home for most Americans regardless of political affiliation.

“How does a bill become a law?”

Underneath the old school special we all used to watch on television on PBS back in the day, shows how a bill really becomes a law in the corrupt and cesspool version of America.

As you can tell, it takes money and corruption to get a bill passed in American in 2022.

You can support The DC Patriot at the links below

FaithNFreedoms.com – Our Apparel Brand

PreparewithMatt.com – Long lasting food from our friends at My Patriot Supply

Patreon.com/MattCouch – Support our work on Patreon

Cash App: https://cash.app/$TheDCPatriot

0 0 votes Article Rating

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Print



Like this: Like Loading...