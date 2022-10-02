News

The DC Patriot Cartoon of the Day Oct 2, 2022: ‘How Does A Bill Become A Law?’

Patriot Staff October 2, 2022 1 Comment

Today’s Cartoon of the Day is one that hits home for most Americans regardless of political affiliation.

“How does a bill become a law?”

Underneath the old school special we all used to watch on television on PBS back in the day, shows how a bill really becomes a law in the corrupt and cesspool version of America.

As you can tell, it takes money and corruption to get a bill passed in American in 2022.

You can support The DC Patriot at the links below 

FaithNFreedoms.com – Our Apparel Brand

PreparewithMatt.com – Long lasting food from our friends at My Patriot Supply 

Patreon.com/MattCouch – Support our work on Patreon 

Cash App: https://cash.app/$TheDCPatriot

0 0 votes
Article Rating

Patriot Staff

See author's posts

You Might Like

Learn more about RevenueStripe...

Leave a Reply

1 Comment
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Gloria
Gloria
3 hours ago

I am currently raising another $33,000 or several months from home by doing very honest and simple online sports activities from home. The month comes from this interest at home.~ui30″~ I am currently interacting briefly during this interest and making a lot of money online using the usable useful resource of by using the balance within
the given stats system… http://dimandwork1.blogspot.com

0
Reply