The DC Patriot Cartoon of the Day Oct 17, 2022: ‘Trick or Treat: Inflation’

Today’s Cartoon of the Day comes to us from the famous cartoonist Joe Heller over at Hellertoon.com
With a festive Pumpkin for this day on October 17, 2022, the pumpkin has the words “Inflation” on it, with a elderly retiree in the mouth of the pumpkin trying to hold it open, wearing a shirt that says “Social Security Increase.”
It’s perfect for how ridiculous and mind numbingly stupid the Biden administration really is. Check it out below!
