News

The DC Patriot Cartoon of the Day Oct 17, 2022: ‘Trick or Treat: Inflation’

Patriot Staff October 17, 2022 No Comments

Today’s Cartoon of the Day comes to us from the famous cartoonist Joe Heller over at Hellertoon.com

With a festive Pumpkin for this day on October 17, 2022, the pumpkin has the words “Inflation” on it, with a elderly retiree in the mouth of the pumpkin trying to hold it open, wearing a shirt that says “Social Security Increase.”

It’s perfect for how ridiculous and mind numbingly stupid the Biden administration really is. Check it out below!

No One – Not A Single One Of Us – Regrets Not Taking It Hoodie at FaithNFreedoms.com

Support The DC Patriot at the links below 

FaithNFreedoms.com – Our Apparel Brand

OurGoldGuy.com – Tell them Matt Couch Sent you! 

PreparewithMatt.com – Long lasting food from our friends at My Patriot Supply 

Patreon.com/MattCouch – Support our work on Patreon 

Give Send Go

5 1 vote
Article Rating

Patriot Staff

See author's posts

You Might Like

Learn more about RevenueStripe...

Leave a Reply

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments