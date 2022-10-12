The DC Patriot Cartoon of the Day Oct 12, 2022: ‘C’Mon Man! I Need Your Oil, Just Until November’

Today’s Cartoon of the Day comes to us from our good friend the uber talented Cartoonist Gary Varvel over at GaryVarvel.com
Gary as usual nails this one, the epitome of the pathetic Biden presidency in one hilarious cartoon.
“C’mon, Man! I need your oil, just until November.”
The Saudi’s, Russians, Chinese, they all have this weak and feckless President and administration on it’s knees. It’s not funny, but at this point America all you can do is laugh, and get off your asses and vote RED on November 8!
