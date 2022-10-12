The DC Patriot Cartoon of the Day Oct 12, 2022: ‘C’Mon Man! I Need Your Oil, Just Until November’

Today’s Cartoon of the Day comes to us from our good friend the uber talented Cartoonist Gary Varvel over at GaryVarvel.com

Gary as usual nails this one, the epitome of the pathetic Biden presidency in one hilarious cartoon.

“C’mon, Man! I need your oil, just until November.”

The Saudi’s, Russians, Chinese, they all have this weak and feckless President and administration on it’s knees. It’s not funny, but at this point America all you can do is laugh, and get off your asses and vote RED on November 8!

Support The DC Patriot at the links below

FaithNFreedoms.com – Our Apparel Brand

PreparewithMatt.com – Long lasting food from our friends at My Patriot Supply

Patreon.com/MattCouch – Support our work on Patreon

Give Send Go

0 0 votes Article Rating

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Print



Like this: Like Loading...