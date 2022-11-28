News

The DC Patriot Cartoon of the Day November 27, 2022: ‘It Says No Guns and No Christianity’

by Patriot Staff

Today’s D.C. Patriot Cartoon of the Day comes to us from the super talented Michael Ramirez over at MichaelPRamirez.com

He absolutely nails this political cartoon showcasing a Washington bureaucrat telling the Pilgrims on Thanksgiving no guns and no Christianity, the exact reason they fled from England in the first place.

Check out the amazing toon below, and visit MichaelPRamirez.com for more.

