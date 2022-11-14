The DC Patriot Cartoon of the Day Nov 13, 2022: ‘You’re an Extremist! Trump’s MAGA is Over!’

Today’s Cartoon of the Day comes to us from the amazing folks over at Ben Garrison Cartoons, and the talented Tina Toon! Make sure you’re checking them out daily at GRRRGraphics.com

In the Cartoon below, it shows an elephant wearing a MAGA (Make America Great Again) hat, but instead it shows the back half of the elephant being opened up by Mitch McConnell screaming “You’re an Extremist! Trump’s MAGA is Over!” The elephant also has RNC, Fox, and Fake MAGA written on its butt.

Below you can see the words “Trying to Create Division” written, which is the plan for the corrupt RINO’s in the GOP!

Check it out below!

