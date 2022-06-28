The DC Patriot Cartoon of the Day: ‘My Body My Choice to Abort Babies’ and ‘I Demand my Freedom to Kill the Unborn’

Today’s DC Patriot Cartoon of the Day comes from the famed cartoonist Gary Varvel, and it’s spot on to the hypocrisy of the radical left.

As you know Democrats keep screaming “My Body My Choice” while not answering the question that they have another living being inside of them. It’s truly disgusting how millions of Americans think they have a right to murder a baby.

Check out this amazing toon below:

“My Body My Choice, to Abort Babies” and “I Demand My Freedom to Kill the Unborn.”

See the Cartoon below and visit www.creators.com for more great toons from Gary Varvel!

